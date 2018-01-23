Gauteng Teacher Under Fire For Racist Rant, Calls Pupils “Idiot Blacks” [Video]

Another year, another teacher grappling with the concept of race. Guess where the EFF is going next?

This time the incident took place at Hoërskool Die Burger in Randburg, Gauteng, and involved a Grade 9 social science teacher, reports Times LIVE.

Captured on video, Twitter user @Mpoww_D posted the evidence online on Sunday.

She says her sister came home from school distressed:

“My sister came home on the first day of school and complained about the teacher. She was even crying and asked to be taken to a different school. I told her to take a video if he ever did it again. He said offensive things the following day. According to her‚ the commotion in the class only started after the teacher said all those things‚” she said.

And here’s the video she shared, which has since been uploaded to YouTube:

That’s a whole lot of confusing ideologies mashed into one idiotic rant.

Didn’t catch it? Here’s the lowdown:

In the clip‚ the teacher explains that he is trying to turn the pupils into champions. “It’s the only thing people can see‚ what people can see. That’s why you guys don’t achieve. That’s why you only invented peanut butter. And you don’t have to change‚ you can stay and idiot. You don’t have to change [pupil’s surname]‚ you can stay one. “You can stay an absolute idiot and laugh at everything that I am trying to change‚ to make you a champion. But you don’t have to be a champion. Poverty sucks and you can stay there. You can stay there. It’s so funny to be poor‚ you understand. It’s funny to be poor‚” he says. He went on to say he would show them videos of “idiotic black people that talk. Because that’s the video we’re watching now”. “Sorry that I say the words idiotic and black. Because I don’t believe idiot‚ neither do I believe in blacks. Because I am playing your game‚” said the teacher. The learners laughed off his comments‚ to which he asked: “What’s funny? What’s funny with the idiotic blacks? Remember one thing people‚ there is no such thing as an idiot. Only one that wants to be.”

Shooketh. 24 years into democracy and this is still going on? How exhausting.

According to IOL, the Department of Education confirmed that the school was aware of the incident and that the teacher had been issued with a final warning over his conduct.

Oh, and by the way, here’s who really invented peanut butter, according to America’s National Peanut Butter Board:

Contrary to popular belief, George Washington Carver did not invent peanut butter. He was one of the greatest inventors in American history, discovering over 300 hundred uses for peanuts including chili sauce, shampoo, shaving cream and glue. He was a pioneer in the agricultural world and many refer to him as father of the peanut industry. His innovations also increased the legume’s popularity and made peanuts a staple in the American diet. The earliest reference to peanut butter can be traced back to the Ancient Incas and the Aztecs who ground roasted peanuts into a paste. However, modern peanut butter, its process of production and the equipment used to make it, can be credited to at least three inventors. In 1884 Marcellus Gilmore Edson of Canada patented peanut paste, the finished product from milling roasted peanuts between two heated surfaces. In 1895 Dr. John Harvey Kellogg (the creator of Kellogg’s cereal) patented a process for creating peanut butter from raw peanuts. He marketed it as a nutritious protein substitute for people who could hardly chew on solid food. In 1903, Dr. Ambrose Straub of St. Louis, Missouri, patented a peanut-butter-making machine.

Who’s the idiot now?

[source:timeslive&iol]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

