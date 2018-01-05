 GEE WYNX – BADDER (Prod. by Spellz) + Lyrics Video | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GEE WYNX – BADDER (Prod. by Spellz) + Lyrics Video

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

BADDER is the first official single from Diamond Productions / GigglesPlus’ newly signed artiste, Godwin Ilekhomon aka GEE WYNX. The song was produced by SPELLZ and inspired by PASSWORD. The young talented Nigerian afrobeat singer hails from Ewohimi, Edo state and was born in Lagos State on April 10th, 1995 (age 22). Nigerian recording artist, […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.