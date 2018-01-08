 Gelegele Seaport development to begin as Obaseki signs MoU with China Harbour – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gelegele Seaport development to begin as Obaseki signs MoU with China Harbour – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Gelegele Seaport development to begin as Obaseki signs MoU with China Harbour
Vanguard
The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), for the development of the Gelegele Seaport and other transport infrastructure in the state. L-R

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.