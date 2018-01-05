Gelegele Seaport: Obaseki insists on project, as Ijaw Elders pledge support – THISDAY Newspapers
Gelegele Seaport: Obaseki insists on project, as Ijaw Elders pledge support
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said there was no going back on the Gelegele Seaport project in the state, assuring that the rule of law, peace and order will be maintained in the state as government pursues its programmes and policies …
