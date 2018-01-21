Gencos Gulped N152.9bn of CBN’s N701bn Power Sector Fund in 7 Months – THISDAY Newspapers



THISDAY Newspapers Gencos Gulped N152.9bn of CBN's N701bn Power Sector Fund in 7 Months

THISDAY Newspapers

The Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) has disbursed a total of N152.974 billion to 23 power generation companies (Gencos) within the first seven months of 2017, THISDAY can report. This disbursement represented 21.6 per cent of the N701 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

