Gencos Gulped N152.9bn of CBN's N701bn Power Sector Fund in 7 Months
THISDAY Newspapers
Gencos Gulped N152.9bn of CBN's N701bn Power Sector Fund in 7 Months
THISDAY Newspapers
The Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) has disbursed a total of N152.974 billion to 23 power generation companies (Gencos) within the first seven months of 2017, THISDAY can report. This disbursement represented 21.6 per cent of the N701 …
