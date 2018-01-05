George Weah invites Arsene Wenger to inauguration
Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has been invited by the new Liberia President George Weah to his inauguration later this month. Wenger was Weah’s manager at French side Monaco between 1988 and 1992 . “I have been invited by George to come to the day where he will be the President. “I believe I will be […]
