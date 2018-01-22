 George Weah Takes Oath Of Office, Becomes Liberia’s 24th President | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

George Weah Takes Oath Of Office, Becomes Liberia’s 24th President

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Football legend, George Weah, has been sworn in as the 24th President of the Republic of Liberia.

Weah took his oath of office at exactly noon inside the 35,000 capacity Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

At least eight African Heads of States, including President Muhammadu Buhari represented by Vice Present Yemi Osinbajo, and international soccer stars witnessed the ceremony.

The inauguration threw the people of Liberia into wild jubilation as the last peaceful transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents took place in Liberia in 1944, when President Edwin Barclay was replaced by William Tubman.

Weah replaces Africa’s first female head of state, economist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Meanwhile, the striker-turned politician has promised to eradicate corruption in the country of four million people and bolster the weak economy.

Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, is highly dependent on exports of iron ore and rubber, which have recently plunged in prices. The country is also trying to overcome the effects of the Ebola outbreak, which left more than 4,000 people dead.

Liberia is one of the poorest countries in the world with 80 percent of the population living on less than $1.25 a day.

The post George Weah Takes Oath Of Office, Becomes Liberia’s 24th President appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.