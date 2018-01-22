George Weah Takes Oath Of Office, Becomes Liberia’s 24th President

Football legend, George Weah, has been sworn in as the 24th President of the Republic of Liberia.

Weah took his oath of office at exactly noon inside the 35,000 capacity Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia.

At least eight African Heads of States, including President Muhammadu Buhari represented by Vice Present Yemi Osinbajo, and international soccer stars witnessed the ceremony.

It is an honor to welcome in our country African and international leaders and partners, for my Inauguration Day. I have many plans for Liberia. Be ready for visible and major positive changes. — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) January 21, 2018

In the future months, together, we will need to work harder than ever for Liberia to grow stronger. This is our opportunity to reveal to the world the true potential of our country. — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) January 21, 2018

The inauguration threw the people of Liberia into wild jubilation as the last peaceful transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents took place in Liberia in 1944, when President Edwin Barclay was replaced by William Tubman.

Weah replaces Africa’s first female head of state, economist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Meanwhile, the striker-turned politician has promised to eradicate corruption in the country of four million people and bolster the weak economy.

Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, is highly dependent on exports of iron ore and rubber, which have recently plunged in prices. The country is also trying to overcome the effects of the Ebola outbreak, which left more than 4,000 people dead.

Liberia is one of the poorest countries in the world with 80 percent of the population living on less than $1.25 a day.

The post George Weah Takes Oath Of Office, Becomes Liberia’s 24th President appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

