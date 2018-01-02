German employment reaches highest level since reunification – P.M. News



P.M. News German employment reaches highest level since reunification

P.M. News

Employment in Germany rose by 1.5 per cent to 44.3 million people in 2017, the Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesday. The increase brings employment to the highest level since the country's reunification in 1990, and represents the sharpest rise …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

