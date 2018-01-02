German employment reaches highest level since reunification – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
German employment reaches highest level since reunification
P.M. News
Employment in Germany rose by 1.5 per cent to 44.3 million people in 2017, the Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesday. The increase brings employment to the highest level since the country's reunification in 1990, and represents the sharpest rise …
