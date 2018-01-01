 German New Year firecrackers kill two – The Punch | Nigeria Today
German New Year firecrackers kill two – The Punch

German New Year firecrackers kill two
Fireworks light the sky over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney early on January 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Saeed KHAN. Firecrackers left two people dead, a child injured and five people requiring amputations

