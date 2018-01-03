German Unemployment Hits Record Low of 5.5% – Investing.com
|
Investing.com
|
German Unemployment Hits Record Low of 5.5%
Investing.com
Investing.com – Germany's unemployment rate held steady at a record low, bolstering optimism over the health of the euro zone's largest economy, official data showed on Wednesday. In a report, Germany's Federal Statistics Office said its jobless rate …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!