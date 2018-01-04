 Germany signs Law enforcing Equal Pay for Sexes | Nigeria Today
Germany signs Law enforcing Equal Pay for Sexes

A new law set to come into force on Saturday in Germany will strengthen calls by women for equal pay, the nation’s Women’s Affairs minister said on Thursday. According to the Minister, Katarina Barley, if a woman is sure that she will be paid less than a man, then, she can make a claim for […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

