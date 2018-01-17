 Ghana is safe – IGP declares – BusinessGhana | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghana is safe – IGP declares – BusinessGhana

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana Business News

Ghana is safe – IGP declares
BusinessGhana
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, has assured the public and the international community that Ghana is safe. He said there was, therefore, no cause of alarm and gave an assurance that the police and the other security
IGP Confirms Interception Of ExplosivesModern Ghana (press release) (blog)
Terror probe in Ghana after 'explosives' arrestsgulfnews.com
No Bail For 'Isis' Bombers, Police Begins ProbePeace FM Online
Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release) –Ghana News Agency –Ghana Business News –New Jersey Herald
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.