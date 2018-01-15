 Ghana police intercept suspected explosives, arrest three persons – Xinhua | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghana police intercept suspected explosives, arrest three persons – Xinhua

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

Ghana police intercept suspected explosives, arrest three persons
Xinhua
ACCRA, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Ghana police have intercepted objects they believe to be varied species of explosives here in the capital Accra, a statement from the police High Command said on Monday. The statement, signed by Assistant Commissioner of
Man arrested with seven grenades at OdorkorMyjoyonline.com
ISIS Scare As Police Arrest Men With Bombs At OdorkorPeace FM Online
Don't panic over ISIS infiltration – Irbard IbrahimGhanaWeb
Citifmonline –Ghana Broadcasting Corporation –Primenewsghana
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.