Ghanaian Immigration Service has disqualified candidates with bleached skin and stretch marks

The Ghanaian Immigration Service (GIS) has disqualified candidates with bleached skin and stretch marks from a massive recruitment exercise. A GIS spokesman told the BBC this was because people with such marks might bleed during the “strenuous” training. Some Ghanaians condemned the bar as sexist and unfair. Those with tattoos, dreadlocks and “bow legs” were […]

