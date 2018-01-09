Ghanaian Immigration Service has disqualified candidates with bleached skin and stretch marks
The Ghanaian Immigration Service (GIS) has disqualified candidates with bleached skin and stretch marks from a massive recruitment exercise. A GIS spokesman told the BBC this was because people with such marks might bleed during the “strenuous” training. Some Ghanaians condemned the bar as sexist and unfair. Those with tattoos, dreadlocks and “bow legs” were […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!