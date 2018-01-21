 Ghanaian Star Actor, John Dumelo Gets Engaged With His Longtime Lady – Photo | Nigeria Today
Ghanaian Star Actor, John Dumelo Gets Engaged With His Longtime Lady – Photo

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Most popular Ghanian actor, John Dumelo is set to walk down the aisle with his new fiancé after he proposed to her and she said yes to his proposal. The actor shared a photo of his bride to be wearing his engagement ring.

John Dumelo who was in a budding on and off affair with new mum, Yvonne Nelson, has been in a joyful state replying all congratulatory messages from fans and family alike on his social page.

Congrats Demelo


