 Ghananian Principal Record Himself Sleeping With JSS2 Female Student in a Classroom (Shocking Video) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghananian Principal Record Himself Sleeping With JSS2 Female Student in a Classroom (Shocking Video)

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Headmaster of Breman Edumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, whose name is Robert Sepey, who was caught in a s12x tape with a 16-year-old student, is on the run. The District Police Command and chiefs and people of the town are currently on the heels of the disgraceful […]

The post Ghananian Principal Record Himself Sleeping With JSS2 Female Student in a Classroom (Shocking Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.