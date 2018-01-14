 Ghana’s Thomas Partey Reveals How He Came To Play For Atletico Madrid | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghana’s Thomas Partey Reveals How He Came To Play For Atletico Madrid

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Ghana international Thomas Partey is gradually becoming a fixture in Atletico Madrid’s midfield, where he has helped the club maintain the second spot on the La Liga standings, seven points above Real Madrid. However, the 24-year-old defensive midfielder has not always had it so easy. He spoke with Marca about his struggles, how he had […]

The post Ghana’s Thomas Partey Reveals How He Came To Play For Atletico Madrid appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.