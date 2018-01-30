Gidi Fest is Back! 5th Edition set to hold at Hard Rock Cafe Beach Front

The 5th annual Gidi Culture Festival, popularly known as Gidi Fest, is set to hold at the Hard Rock Café Lagos beach front, on the 30 of March. After an exciting three years growing Gidi Fest at Eko Atlantic, Gidi Fest is moving to a new home, bringing new changes, additions and creating a theme that […]

The post Gidi Fest is Back! 5th Edition set to hold at Hard Rock Cafe Beach Front appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

