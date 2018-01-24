 Gifty, Marvis, Kemen, others turn up for Bisola’s 32nd birthday party (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Gifty, Marvis, Kemen, others turn up for Bisola’s 32nd birthday party (Photos)

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija star, Bisola turned 32 years old on Sunday, January 21st and she marked the occasion with family, friends and some fellow housemates. The singer, actress and event host rocked looked simple and chick for her day. Here are photos from the event:

