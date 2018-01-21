Giggs To Help Bale With Injuries

Wales gaffer, Ryan Giggs hopes to help star man, Gareth Bale solve his injury problems.

Bale has struggled with thigh and calf injuries all season, restricted to just eight league games this season.

And Giggs who played for Manchester United till he was 40, is hoping to transfer knowledge to him.

“It’s about passing on your knowledge that you experienced as a player,” he said.

“I’ve got plenty of that obviously – the different things you will come up against.

“So, that might be a conversation because everyone wants a fit Gareth Bale, and everyone wants a fit Welsh national team so you have your best players to pick from.”

