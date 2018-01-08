Girl who ran away from being married off in class eight returns home with a law degree – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Girl who ran away from being married off in class eight returns home with a law degree
The Standard
A young Maa girl has outshined stereotypes and pioneered a new path for young girls in her community after she returned home nine years later a graduate. Josephine Sena returned home to a heroic welcome, a professional procession, songs and dance for …
