. . .Give Amaechi 72Hrs To Produce N195m Waterways Contract Documents
The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has ordered the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to submit all documents relating to the contract awarded to an Israeli Security firm to secure the Nigerian waterways within 72hours. The committee also directed all stakeholders in the industry to submit relevant documents in their possession. Chairman of […]
The post . . .Give Amaechi 72Hrs To Produce N195m Waterways Contract Documents appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
