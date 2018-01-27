Give Us The Names Of The Politicians That Paid You – Daddy Freeze Fires At Stephanie Otobo
– Daddy Freeze Fires At Stephanie Otobo Nigerian OAP, DaddyFreeze has challenged Stephanie Otobo to reveal names of those who sponsored her if she is actually saying the truth. It seems like Nigerians are doubting the geniuneness of Stephanie Otobo’s confession after she had earlier accused founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman of impregnating […]
The post Give Us The Names Of The Politicians That Paid You – Daddy Freeze Fires At Stephanie Otobo appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!