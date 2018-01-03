‘Giving your January salary to a Pastor as first fruit is foolishness and it is Sinful’ – Daddy Freeze

Controversial Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze has started a YouTube vlog where he discusses and analyzes both religious and social issues, especially those pertaining to his #FreeTheSheeple movement. On today’s episode, he tackles the topic: First Fruit. Should you or should you not give “first fruit” to your church? Watch Daddy Freeze give answers. Watch […]

The post ‘Giving your January salary to a Pastor as first fruit is foolishness and it is Sinful’ – Daddy Freeze appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

