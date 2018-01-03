Giving Your January Salary To A Pastor As First Fruit Is Foolishness & Sinful – Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP, #FreeTheSheeple convener and #TitheAgaintPoverty initiator, Daddy Freeze has come up with yet another great message to educate the people he calls “sheeple” on what is correct and incorrect according to the bible.

Because of his resilient attitude and the way he criticizes some men of God, his life has been threatened severally and even a certain man of God said he is not going to make it to this new year. But guess what, he is here in 2018 and he is still enlightening the sheeples.

In his latest Instagram post, he said and I quote: “Giving your pastor your January salary as your first fruit is foolishness and sinful”.

See his post below and video of his teachings with clear evidence in the bible…



