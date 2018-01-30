‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling Commits Suicide One Month After Pleading Guilty To Child Pornography

Former Glee star Mark Salling has died in an apparent suicide just over a month after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. The deceased, 35, was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Sunland near his Californian home today. He was arrested on December 29, 2015, after 50,000 photos of prepubescent minors […]

