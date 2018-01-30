 “Glee” star Mark Salling found dead in Apparent Suicide | Nigeria Today
“Glee” star Mark Salling found dead in Apparent Suicide

“Glee” actor Mark Salling has been found dead in what is thought to be suicide, TMZ reports. Salling, who was arrested and had pled guilty to child pornography charges was reportedly found dead in a riverbed near his home in Sunland. While the manner of his death is still yet to be confirmed, sources told TMZ […]

