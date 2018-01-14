Glo has not acquired 9Mobile – Vanguard
Glo has not acquired 9Mobile
Globacom denied media reports which insinuated that it was the preferred bidder to acquire telecommunications company, 9Mobile. A terse press statement issued in Lagos late Friday said: “Globacom has not acquired 9Mobile as widely reported in the media …
9mobile Sale Suffers Huge Setback as Court Quashes Process?
