 Glo says it has “not acquired 9Mobile” | Nigeria Today
Glo says it has “not acquired 9Mobile”

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Telecommunications company, Glo, has distanced itself from media reports which claim that it was the preferred bidder to acquire telecommunications company, 9Mobile. A press statement issued in Lagos on Friday said: “Globacom has not acquired 9Mobile as widely reported in the media.” According to the company, “We are bound by the terms of the acquisition […]

