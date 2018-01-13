Glo says it has “not acquired 9Mobile”

Telecommunications company, Glo, has distanced itself from media reports which claim that it was the preferred bidder to acquire telecommunications company, 9Mobile. A press statement issued in Lagos on Friday said: “Globacom has not acquired 9Mobile as widely reported in the media.” According to the company, “We are bound by the terms of the acquisition […]

The post Glo says it has "not acquired 9Mobile" appeared first on BellaNaija.

