Globacom mobile speaks on ‘acquisition of 9Mobile’

Posted on Jan 12, 2018

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has distanced itself from media reports which insinuated that it was the preferred bidder to acquire telecommunications company, 9Mobile. A press statement issued in Lagos on Friday said: “Globacom has not acquired 9Mobile as widely reported in the media.” According to the company, “We are bound by the terms of the acquisition […]

