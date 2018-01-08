 Globacom To Officially Acquire 9mobile On 16th January 2018 | Nigeria Today
Globacom To Officially Acquire 9mobile On 16th January 2018

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has finally approved the deal of selling 9mobile to the grandmasters of data Globacom Nigeria on 16th of January, 2018. The deal, has been approved by NCC and the said date of handover won’t be postpond. According to bidders, Glo has successfully acquired 9mobile and this would make Glo the largest […]

