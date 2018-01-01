Gloomy growth projections cloud hopes for UK economy – Financial Times
|
Financial Times
|
Gloomy growth projections cloud hopes for UK economy
Financial Times
The UK will remain a relative laggard among developed countries this year as the after-effects of the Brexit referendum mean the economy will only enjoy limited benefits from a global upswing in growth, economists said in the FT's annual survey of the …
