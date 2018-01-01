 Gloomy growth projections cloud hopes for UK economy – Financial Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gloomy growth projections cloud hopes for UK economy – Financial Times

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Financial Times

Gloomy growth projections cloud hopes for UK economy
Financial Times
The UK will remain a relative laggard among developed countries this year as the after-effects of the Brexit referendum mean the economy will only enjoy limited benefits from a global upswing in growth, economists said in the FT's annual survey of the
Global Economy to GrowTravel Trade Daily
Global economic growth on trackThe Nation Newspaper
PwC: Global economy to grow 4% in 2018New Telegraph Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.