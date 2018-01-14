No pedal to metal in GM’s planned self-driving car – Deccan Herald
No pedal to metal in GM's planned self-driving car
Deccan Herald
GM's planned Cruise AV driverless car features no steering wheel or pedals in a still image from video released January 12, 2018. General Motors/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO SALES, NO ARCHIVES …
General Motors to build cars without steering in 2019
GM to launch autonomous cars next year
Meet General Motors' first car with no steering or pedals: Self-Driving Cruise AV
