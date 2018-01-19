Go And Sin No More! Nigerian Military Clears 95 Deradicalised Boko Haram Members

The Nigerian military has cleared a total of 95 surrendered Boko Haram terrorists having undergone De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Re-integration (DRR) programme organised by the military authorities through its Operation Safe Corridors.

The deradicalised Boko Haram members were certified fit for reintegration into the society.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja when he declared open a meeting of stakeholders to work out modalities for the reintegration of rehabilitated ex-Boko Haram fighters.

It was gathered that modalities that would determine how this would be done is being worked out by the special committee set up by the governors of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director General of Department of State Service (DSS) among others.

Accordingly, the de-radicalised Boko Haram members would be transferred to their various state authorities for re-integration to their communities.

The 95 surrendered Boko Haram fighters, who were admitted into military facilities located in Gombe State in July 2017, according to the military, have successfully gone through its 16-week deradicalisation programe.

Olonisakin said: “The ex- fighters have been transformed, made to imbibe good characters and habits, and have also learnt vocational trades to empower them. “The DPR camp, located in Gombe State is structured and mandated to absorb surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and cleared suspects into the De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Re-integration Programme under the military’s Operation Safe Corridors (OPSC).”

The Commandant of DRR Camp of Operation Safe Corridors, Col Adegoke Adetuyi, while giving a review of the programme, said out of the 95 deradicalised Boko Haram fighters, Borno State alone has a total of 91 while Adamawa and Bauchi have one each, leaving Yobe also with two.

He said the 95 Boko Haram ex- combatants that commenced the DRR programme in July 2017, were adequately exposed to various therapies in the de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and rehabilitation programme.

