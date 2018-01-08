Go on strike, lose your jobs, Kaduna govt warns teachers

Kaduna Government has warned teachers in its employ that they risk losing their jobs if they comply with the directive of the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to embark on indefinite strike as from today (Monday). Kaduna NUT on Sunday asked teachers to embark on the indefinite strike to protest the sacking of 21,870 of its members who allegedly failed a controversial competency test conducted by the state government last year. The state government had begun recruitment of 25,000 graduates to replace the sacked teachers.

