 God Bless Buhari!! Nigerian Man Hails PMB After Making N1M This Week For The First Time In His Life (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A man identified as Umar Ango, has hailed president Muhammadu Buhari after making a whooping sum of N1,375,000 from his rice harvest this week. The farmer posed with his huge cash to share the result of his hard work. Below is what was shared online; President Buhari, may God continue to bless your life and […]

