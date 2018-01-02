God has asked me to run for Presidency — Bakare – The Eagle Online
God has asked me to run for Presidency — Bakare
The Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said God has told him not to end his political career as he had earlier contemplated. Specifically, Bakare, who contested as the vice-presidential candidate on the platform of …
