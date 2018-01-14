God is able to meet our expectations

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, let’s focus on how we addresses our challenges this year. I mean a spiritual shift. Let’s do it differently this year and the Lord will visit us in the name of Jesus.

I was privileged to listen to a sermon of the general overseer of Laughter Foundation International Ministry, Pastor Gbenga Oso who said we should see our challenges as needs. So how is a need different from a challenge? I decided to check my dictionary for the meaning of Need. As a verb need is defined as “ have or feel a need for”.

As a noun, it is defined as “ A condition requiring relief”.

For the purpose of Joyful homes, I prefer the use of need as a noun, which is “ a condition requiring relief”.

In life, we all have at least a condition we want a relief from but our methods of getting such a relief differs from one person to another.

For instance, a man might have made up his mind to have his social status lifted this year. This could mean that he wants to shift from a pedestrian to a car owner or from a tenant to a landlord or from a middle level manager to a top executive. Whatever it is, the issue is that he wants to be financially lifted up.

As Christians, the focus for such a person should be to work harder, pray harder, devout more time to the study of the word, exalt the Lord with more praises and expect his visitation.

Others may be thinking of belonging to cults as a way of enriching themselves. That is not just a sin against God; the end result for such a person could be everlasting sorrow and tears. Is someone offering to show you the way to get rich quick?. Brothers and sisters, think twice and many times over. Whatever the devil and his demons give, they take back in multiples. Watch the company you keep this year.

As human beings we all desire to be promoted. Stagnation is not the desire of our Lord Jesus for us. Indeed, stagnation is a spirit that rebuffs promotion. This year, in the name of Jesus, God will give you all round promotion.

Someone has paid the price for your financial promotion and you can experience it if you go by the rules earlier mentioned.

The Holy Bible states in 2nd Corinthians 8 vs. 9 “ For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor that through his poverty might be rich”.

This is a clear indication that God is not opposed to riches. He wants his children to be rich but God has played his part, you also have your part to play.

This season, the Lord will give you new ideas that will promote you financially in the name of Jesus.

To move up, the word of God reminds us in the book of Isaiah 43 vs. 18 and 19 “ Remember ye not the former things, neither consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert”. Brethren, should shift our focus from the need that was not met in 2017 and look forward to a new beginning. Note- “ I will even make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert”. In other words, where you do not even expect, God will give you surprises. What you thought is impossible will become possible.

Only look up to God.

I’ll give an example. A lady, who used to work in the organized private sector, lost her job to re-organization. She thought about what to do and God told to her that since she has been good at cake making, she could make it a business.

She did and God blessed her. Today, she is better off . Indeed, she has become an employer herself.

Whatever, step we chose to take, in a bid to remove any reproach, it is important to ask the Lord. To hear from God, you may need to have a few days of fasting. You may need to make a vow. Only make a vow that you can fulfill.

If you are in doubt about your spiritual level, you may ask a Pastor who is a true man of God to join you in prayer. When the Holy Spirit speaks, it is consistent. He cannot tell the Pastor one thing and tell you something else. What you have in mind may not be what the Holy Spirit will reveal to you or tell you. He could reveal it to you in a dream or whisper to you. Brethren, when you hear the voice of the Holy Spirit, and the spirit of God leads you, you can never make mistakes in life. Indeed, you will obtain with ease everything that others are struggling to possess.

However, it is your duty to obey the Holy Spirit completely. There cannot be half compliance. When you comply partly, you cannot possess what God has planned for you.

The word of God tells us in 3rd John verse 2 “ Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth”.

Brethren, God wants to us enjoy prosperity in good health.

As the Lord blesses you this year, you will not be confined to a sick bed in the name of Jesus. You will not spend your resources on ill health for you and members of your family in Jesus name.

Note also that God wants us to prosper spiritually and this is very important. When your spiritual level is raised, you will be free from sickness; you will be raised above all antics of the devil. You will carry the fire of the Holy Ghost and no demon will dare come near you.

As you resolve to come closer to the Lord Jesus, God will fight all your battles and you will sing songs of victory in the name of Jesus.

This year, 2018 should not be a year of lamentation. It should not be a year that we are still brooding over what we did not achieve last year.

Therefore, we must say good things to ourselves. We must make positive declarations.

I’ll share with you some prophetic declarations released by Pastor Demola Adeloye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God as part of an on going 100 days vigil.

As a Christian, ensure you make these declarations with your faith.

It is not meant to be recited for the sake of it.

2018, concerning you, I receive the power to make it early in the name of Jesus.

2018, I forbid the spirit behind infirmities, bareness and untimely death in my family in the name of Jesus.

In 2018, I rebuke and reject the spirit of misunderstanding, confusion and strife in my family. I silence you in the name of Jesus.

2018, you shall not be my year of wasted efforts in Jesus name.

Every effort will produce mighty results in the name of Jesus.

In 2018, I receive divine mandate to run faster than my mates in the name of Jesus.

In 2018, I receive the unction to function, power to excel, mandate to positively affect my generation in the name of Jesus.

In 2018, I boldly declare, I will never be alone. Help will always find me before I need it in Jesus name. Amen.

Brethren, when you do this, you are saying something positive to your spirit, to your destiny and the Lord of Hosts will bring it to manifestation in the name of Jesus.

The best time to say this is at night or when you wake up during your sleep. You may also say it during the day.

By the Grace of God, we shall all end this year far better than 2017.

It is well.

The post God is able to meet our expectations appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

