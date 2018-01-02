God will punish me if I distribute public funds to few individuals – Gov. Obaseki

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said that the days are gone in Nigeria when idle funds existed. He said such funds were usually distributed to persons and groups for doing nothing. Against this backdrop, Obaseki said God will punish him if he distributed the commonwealth of the masses to a few cronies and […]

God will punish me if I distribute public funds to few individuals – Gov. Obaseki

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

