Golden Globes 2018: Full list of winners

The 75th Golden Globe Awards honored film and American television of 2017 and was broadcast from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The awards which saw the gathering of the film and television industry bigwigs and veterans , kicked off the yearly season.

Best actress in a limited series or television movie WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner Best supporting actor in a motion picture (drama) Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World Best actress in a TV series (musical/comedy) Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF Best actress in a TV series (drama) WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best actor in a TV series (drama)

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan Best TV series (drama) WINNER: The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV film Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo Best Original Score Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk Best original song Home, Ferdinand

Mighty River, Mudboumd

Remember Me, Coco

The Star, The Star

WINNER: This Is Me, The Greatest Showman Best actor (comedy/musical) Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

WINNER: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies Best animated film The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

WINNER: Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent Best supporting actress in a motion picture (drama) Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water Best screenplay The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Molly’s Game Best foreign film A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

WINNER: In the Fade

Loveless

The Square Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius Best TV series (comedy) Black-ish

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace Best actor in a TV series (musical/comedy) Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

WINNER: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace Best film director WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post Best miniseries or TV movie WINNER: Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner Best actress in a film (comedy/musical) Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

WINNER: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker Best film (comedy/musical) The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

WINNER: Lady Bird Best actor (drama) Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour Best actress (drama) Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World Best film (drama) Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Call Me by Your Name

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

