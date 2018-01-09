Golden Globes 2018: Oprah wins Cecil B. DeMille Award

The 75th Golden Globe Awards, also known as the Golden Globes 2018, honored film and American television star, Oprah Winfrey, with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

This makes her the first black woman and second black after Sidney Poitier, to win the coveted award.

The awards which was hosted by Seth Myers saw the biggest actors and actresses, gather at the prestigious Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

