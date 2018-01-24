Golf Challenge: Oboh, Bamikole to lead Team Nigeria

Teenage golf sensation Georgia Oboh and Paul Bamikole have been named as captains of the seven-man Team Nigeria heading to Morocco for the 2018 All-Africa Junior Golf Challenge.

The list of the contingent has been certified by the board of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) and the list was Wednesday confirmed to NationSport by the Secretary General of NGF, James Eakyns.

Oboh has been named as captain of the girls’ team and she will be leading the duo of Iyeneobong Essien of IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja; Blessing Abdul of David mark Golf Academy. Bamikole will lead the boys’ team has in the squad Jordan Thompson, Odeh Alechenu and Lucky Onjefu.

According to Eakyns, the team would assemble in Abuja on March 1 for a two-day final training while they will depart to Morocco on March 3. “As the golfers are all in different places across the country, we are hoping that they will be shaping up themselves under the watchful eyes of their coaches. The federation would support their training and we believe with this arrangement, we can do better than what we did in 2016 which was our last appearance in the competition,” he added. Head of Youth Development in federation, Emy Ekong will also be part of the team to Morocco.

From March 4 to 10, 16 countries including defending champion – South Africa and host – Morocco have been confirmed by the organizers for the 72-hole seven-day tournament.

Nigeria’s last outing in the tournament was in 2016 in Tunisia where Aminu Mohammed-captained side posted a total score of 1095 to finish last at the El Kantaoui Golf course, Sousse, Tunisia and the team failed to qualify for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup, held in Japan. It was South Africa that claimed the title for the 19th time last year in Zimbabwe and they will be aiming to retain the title this year in Morocco. The All-Africa Junior Golf Challenge, is a week-long tournament on 72-holes

The post Golf Challenge: Oboh, Bamikole to lead Team Nigeria appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

