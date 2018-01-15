Good GOD! Woman Who Was Called ‘Barren’ Giving Birth To Quadruplet (Photo + Video)

A Nigerian woman identified as Yeyeluwa Oluwatoyin Ashabi has birthed quadruplets – 3 boys and 1 girl – after bring called a “barren woman.” Ashabi took to shared Instagram to share her story, discussing how for so long she wanted only 1 boy, but God has given to her 3 boys, together with 1 girl. […]

