 Google Pay allows mobile users to make payments online or in-store | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Google Pay allows mobile users to make payments online or in-store

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Making payments is about to get a whole lot easier for Android users. This morning, Google announced it will integrate all of its payment solutions into one service called Google Pay.

The post Google Pay allows mobile users to make payments online or in-store appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.