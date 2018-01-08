Google Pay allows mobile users to make payments online or in-store
Making payments is about to get a whole lot easier for Android users. This morning, Google announced it will integrate all of its payment solutions into one service called Google Pay.
The post Google Pay allows mobile users to make payments online or in-store appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!