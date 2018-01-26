Google Play sees 19 billion apps downloaded in previous quarter
Google Play and Apple’s App Store are only growing. A hefty 19 billion apps were downloaded from Google Play in the fourth quarter, giving Google a lead over Apple in app downloads.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
