Gov. Ahmed dissolves Kwara cabinet

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara on Thursday dissolved the state’s executive council with immediate effect, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold, announced in a statement.

The SSG noted in the terse statement in Ilorin that Special Advisers (SA), Senior Special Assistants (SSA) and Special Assistants (SA) were also affected.

He stated that Gov. Ahmed had directed commissioners to hand over to permanent secretaries of their ministries.

He quoted Ahmed as assuring citizens that additional measures had been put in place to sustain government businesses, pending the reconstitution of the state’s executive council.

Gold added that the governor thanked the former executive council members, special advisers and assistants for their service and contributions to the state.

The governors also wished the former commissioners, advisers and assistants the best of luck in their future engagements, he noted. (NAN)

