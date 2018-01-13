 Gov. Ambode calls for reflection to prevent war, unrest | Nigeria Today
Gov. Ambode calls for reflection to prevent war, unrest

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos has urged Nigerians to reflect deeply on the causes of wars, unrest and agitation in order to prevent them. Ambode made the call on Friday at a Special Juma’at prayer held at the Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, to start commemoration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Lagos. Nigerian […]

