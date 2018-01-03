Gov Bello swears in 14 new commissioners

GOVERNOR Sani Bello of Niger State, Wednesday, swore in 14 new commissioners, warning them against all forms of corrupt practices.

Speaking at the occasion in Minna, Governor Bello also urged them to work hard to uphold the confidence reposed on them.

He said: “It will interest you to know that we have put in place a mechanism to monitor, evaluate and assess your performance.”

The governor urged them to be proactive, exhibit high sense of patriotism and work hard to enable his administration to consolidate on its achievements in office.

He said the state government will not tolerate laxity and disrespect to established rules and regulations.

Bello had, in November last year, submitted names of 18 nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners following the dissolution of the cabinet in October 2017.

The commissioners include Alhaji Idris Jibrin, Alhaji Zakari Bawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Panti, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, Hajiya Rahamtu Yaradu and Alhaji Mohammed Mundi.

Others are Dr. Mustapha Jibrin, Alhaji Mamman Musa, Hajiya Amina Musa, Alhaji Ibrahim Shiroro, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, Hajiya Fatima Madugu, Alhaji Haliru Jikantoro and Mr. Nasara Dan-Malam.

