Gov. Bello Swears In 14 New Commissioners

Gov. Sani Bello of Niger on Wednesday sworn in 14 new commissioners, warning them against all forms of corrupt practices. Speaking at the occasion in Minna, Bello also urged them to work hard to uphold the confidence reposed on them. “It will interest you to know that we have put in place a mechanism to […]

The post Gov. Bello Swears In 14 New Commissioners appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

