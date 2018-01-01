Gov Bello To Kogi Workers: Your Sacrifices Will Pay Off In 2018
Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has lauded the sacrifices of civil servants who endured financial constraints during the recently concluded state’s civil service reforms. Bello gave the commendation in a statement by his chief press secretary, Petra Onyegbule, in Lokoja, yesterday to mark the New Year celebration. Bello noted that 2017 had been a challenging […]
The post Gov Bello To Kogi Workers: Your Sacrifices Will Pay Off In 2018 appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
